2G spectrum case a monument of corruption, national shame: CBI, ED to Delhi High Court

The prosecuting agencies on Friday came out strongly against a trial court order acquitting former Telecom minister A Raja and DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi in the 2G case and told the Delhi High Court that the case was a “monument of corruption in the history of India and a national shame”.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the special prosecutor appearing for the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the appeal against the acquittal in High Court, told Justice S P Garg that the scam had caused huge losses to the public exchequer.

Regretting that the case before the trial court had not culminated in conviction of the accused, Mehta said it was very unfortunate that the High Court is now required to consider appeal against their acquittal. “The High Court should, in fact, be hearing the appeal against the conviction… Any attempt on the part of the accused to delay the hearing shall be stiffly and sternly opposed and resisted by the Central government,” he said.

The senior law officer’s stand came in the backdrop of the accused seeking more time to file their response on the appeal filed by the CBI and ED against the verdict of CBI Special Judge O P Saini on December 21, 2017, acquitting the 17 accused in the case. The court granted them time till August to file their stand on the appeal of the probe agencies, and listed the matter for hearing on August 8.

The CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of licences for 2G spectrum, which were scrapped by the top court on February 2, 2012. Special Judge Saini, however, held that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to prove the charges.

