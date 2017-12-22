2G scam verdict: Time spent in jail by those acquitted in the case

A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted former telecom minister A Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and other accused of all charges in the 2G spectrum allocation cases — famously known as 2G ‘scam’ and often described as the biggest corruption scandal in India. The court, which held there was no scam in the 2G spectrum allocation in 2007-08 when Raja was the telecom minister in the erstwhile UPA regime headed by Manmohan Singh, also set free all accused in two offshoot cases lodged by the ED and the CBI.

Those acquitted included former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s former private secretary R K Chandolia, Swan Telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd managing director Sanjay Chandra and Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group executives Gautam Doshi, Surendra Pipara and Hari Nair.

Others given the clean chit were film producer Karim Morani, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar, Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd’s Asif Balwa and Rajiv Aggarwal. The companies acquitted were Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd, Unitech (Tamil Nadu) Pvt Ltd and Reliance Telecom Ltd of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group.

In a separate 2G additional spectrum allocation case, Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and Loop Telecom’s I P Khaitan were also acquitted.

Here’s a list of people who were put behind the bars in the 2G scam case and the amount of time they spent there.

A Raja: 2 February 2011 to 15 May 2012 (15 months)

Kanimozhi: 20 May 2011 to 28 November 2011 (6 months)

Siddharth Behura: 2 February 2011 to 9 May 2012 (15 months)

R K Chandolia: 2 February 2011 to 1 December 2011 (10 months)

Sanjay Chandra: 20 April 2011 to 24 November 2011 (7 months)

Gautam Doshi: 20 April 2011 to 24 November 2011 (7 months)

Hari Nair: 20 April 2011 to 24 November 2011 (7 months)

Surendra Pipara: 20 April 2011 to 24 November 2011 (7 months)

Vinod Goenka: 20 April 2011 to 24 November 2011 (7 months)

Shahid Balwa: 8 February 2011 to 29 November, 2011 (9 months)

Sharath Kumar: 8 February 2011 to 29 November 2011 (9 months)

Karim Morani: 30 May 2011 and 28 November 2011 (6 months)

