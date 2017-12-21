2G scam verdict: Vinod Rai’s presumptive loss theory has been proven wrong, he should apologise, says Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal reacts on 2G scam verdict Kapil Sibal reacts on 2G scam verdict

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Thursday welcomed the CBI court verdict in the 2G scam case, saying his stand and the UPA’s stand has been vindicated. Reacting soon after a Special CBI court acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case, Sibal said, “If you create an atmposphere of suspicion, and if you create an atmosphere in this country that everthing which UPA I did was wrong, and if the opposition goes on to the bandwagon, and the entire atmosphere is viciated and you get a judgment of the court which is not necessarily right, then you wil have positions like this. The telecom sector is in dire stage today, thanks to Vinod Rai, thanks to the opposition and its leaders. Our position has now been vindicated. They attacked the former prime minister.”

“I was never the telecom minister at that time, this decision was taken when Raja (then telecom minister) was there but I, of course, succeeded him. And when I succeeded him, I looked at the facts and when I looked at the facts, I told the people of this country that nothing wrong has happened,” he added.

The trial in the scam started six years ago after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) exposed in 2010 that 122 2G licences had been given to telecom operators at throwaway prices without a free and fair bidding process, causing a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the national exchequer. The licences were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

The senior Congress leader further said that it was unfortunate that the country had to go through all this, adding that the then CAG Vinod Rai should apologise to the nation because his presumptive loss theory has been proven wrong.

“Vinod Rai’s presumptive loss theory has been proven wrong. He should apologise to the nation,” he said.

“Today, my position, my government’s position and former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s position has been vindicated. It is most unfortunate that the country had to go through all this,” he added.

In his order, Special Judge OP Saini said, “There is no evidence on the record produced before the Court indicating any criminality in the acts allegedly committed by the accused persons.”

A Raja, who was the Minister for Communications and IT in the UPA government, was identified by the CBI as the main accused. The agency had alleged that Raja asked for a cut-off date for applications of 2G licences, even though “no such cap” was recommended by TRAI, to favour certain companies. For this, CBI alleged Raja entered into a criminal conspiracy with his private secretary R K Chandolia, Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and DB Group officials Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka. The telecom department proposed October 10, 2007 as the cut-off date, but Raja, first, brought it forward to October 1, and then to September 25, allegedly after Chandolia was informed that Unitech had applied on September 24.

Raja has always maintained that “every decision” taken by him was “defended by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government”. “The UPA government and the PM continued to support these decisions in Parliament,” Raja’s counsel had said.

The CBI, then, filed a second chargesheet in the case, accusing Essar of using Loop Telecom as a “front” to secure 2G licences in 2008, thereby cheating the telecom department. Apart from Essar and Loop Telecom, other companies named in the chargesheet were Saraf, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL).

