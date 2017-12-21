2G scam verdict: Allegations of corruption against UPA were never true, says Chidambaram

former finance minister reacts on 2G scam verdict former finance minister reacts on 2G scam verdict

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday welcomed the 2G scam verdict pronounced by the CBI court, saying the allegations of corruption were never true in the case.

“Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of the government was never true, was not correct and that has been established today,” ANI quoted Chidambaram as saying.

“Clearly the court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country,” said another party leader Shashi Tharoor.

A CBI court earlier in the day acquitted all the accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in a big relief to former telecom minister A Raja and DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi. The trial in the scam started six years ago after the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) exposed in 2010 that 122 2G licences had been given to telecom operators at throwaway prices without a free and fair bidding process, causing a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the national exchequer. The licences were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.

Raja has always maintained that “every decision” taken by him was “defended by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government”. “The UPA government and the PM continued to support these decisions in Parliament,” Raja’s counsel had said.

The CBI, then, filed a second chargesheet in the case, accusing Essar of using Loop Telecom as a “front” to secure 2G licences in 2008, thereby cheating the telecom department. Apart from Essar and Loop Telecom, other companies named in the chargesheet were Saraf, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding Ltd (ETHL).

