2G scam case verdict: Subramanian Swamy says govt should appeal in HC against acquittals

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said the government should appeal in high court against the acquittals in the 2G spectrum scam case. The CBI probe in the case was ordered after Swamy had filed a PIL. The BJP leader’s statement comes moments after a special CBI court today acquitted 17 accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case in connection with the 2G scam case. Aside from Kanimozhi and Raja, Special Judge O P Saini also acquitted Shahid Balwa, Vinod Goenka, Asif Balwa, Rajiv Aggarwal, Karim Morani, P Amirtham and Sharad Kumar as well.

Coming out of the court, Kanimozhi told the media: “I would love to thank everyone who stood by me.” 2G spectrum scam case verdict LIVE UPDATES

Shortly after the verdict was announced, DMK’s M K Stalin said it was a conspiracy to destroy the party. In a statement to the media, Stalin said: “I would like to tell you (media), you made this (2G case) so big to taint DMK. Now it has been proved that we haven’t done any mistake. So now do justice, take this judgement to people.” Senior DMK leader Durai Murugan told ANI, “Victory begins now. With political motives this case was put in us. Conspiracies were hatched against us but all have been blown away now.” Also Read: CBI court acquits A Raja, Kanimozhi and all other accused

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram too expressed faith in court’s verdict. “Clearly the court found that innocent people have been wronged. Justice has worked as it is supposed to work in our country,” said Shashi Tharoor outside Parliament. P Chidambaram, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, said: “Allegation of a major scam involving the highest levels of Government was never true, was not correct and that has been established today.” READ: Chidambaram reacts to verdict

The court had in October 2011 framed charges against them under various provisions of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using as genuine fake documents, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribe.

