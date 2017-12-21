2G case verdict: This is why A Raja, Kanimozhi and others have been acquitted

Special CBI Judge OP Saini on Thursday acquitted all the accused, including former telecom minister A Raja and DMK chief Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi, in the 2G spectrum case, citing lack of evidence. In his judgment, Judge Saini, without mincing any words, castigated the CBI for “misreading” the case.

This what Judge O P Saini has said in his strongly worded verdict in the 2G scam case:

* The end result of the above discussion is that I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused, made in its well-choreographed chargesheet.

* There is no evidence on the record produced before the court indicating any criminality in the acts allegedly committed by the accused persons.

* The chargesheet of the instant case is based mainly on misreading, selective reading, nonreading and out of context reading of the official record.

* The chargesheet is based on some oral statements made by the witnesses during the investigation, which the witnesses have not owned up in the witness box.

* I may add that many facts recorded in the chargesheet are factually incorrect like Finance Secretary strongly recommending revision of entry fee, deletion of a clause of draft LOI by Sh. A. Raja.

* There is no material on record to show that A Raja was the mother lode of conspiracy in the instant case. There is also no evidence of his no-holds-barred immersion in any wrongdoing, conspiracy or corruption.