2G case verdict: Congress should not be elated, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Congress should not be elated over the 2G scam verdict as the matter of prosecuting “criminal conspirators is still open,” Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday. He said he was not “disappointed” with the acquittal of former Telecom minister A Raja and DMK Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi.
“Also Congress should not be so much elated, because the matter of prosecuting criminal conspirators is still open as the investigating agencies, CBI and ED, have already decided to move courts,” the MP told PTI in Bengaluru. He said though the CBI court has not been able to establish criminal conspiracy cases against the acquitted persons, it has not overruled the Supreme Court’s February 2012 verdict terming the allotment of spectrum as illegal.
“The Supreme Court has already established wrongdoings of the then UPA government in allotment of 2G spectrum in 2012. So, what the CBI court judge is saying is that CBI and ED, have been unable to create a enough legitimate case against the accused,” he said. “That could mean many things – that the investigating agencies have not furnished the evidence and prosecuted the case properly. I don’t think matter of prosecuting the criminal conspiracy is over,” he said.
The apex court also had cancelled the licenses of the companies too, he said. Chandrasekhar, in 2007, had raised the issue and questioned the then UPA government’s decision to allot 2G spectrum without calling for tenders.
To a query on Congress leaders demanding an apology from prime minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s alleged “propaganda and lies” on the issue in the wake of the acquittal, the MP said it should be the Congress who must apologise to stakeholders and others. “Hundreds of employees, banks and other stakeholders should stand in front of the Congress office and demand apology from them for illegally allocating 2G spectrum which affected their businesses and jobs,” he said.
The MP said the Congress expects people to forget the apex court judgment in February 2012. “They expect people to forget everything about this scam, including the windfall gains companies got. This is not going to happen. We have a very active media and social media, and they would get to the truth, any how,” he said.
- Dec 22, 2017 at 12:08 amParliamentary committeeReply
- Dec 22, 2017 at 12:08 amWorst Modi crony. Lots of conflict of interest. Is into defence production and still a member of the party committee on defence. Shameless partisan rsscalReply
- Dec 21, 2017 at 8:46 pmThis a Special designated CBI Court which has perused all the materials related to the case. If you can't prove anything here, there surely is nothing more. Please stop wasting more of higher courts time.Reply
- Dec 21, 2017 at 10:16 pmRightly said. Media went after me too on 2002 and SC, SIT Amicus Curie found nothing.Reply
- Dec 21, 2017 at 8:19 pmIn the case of the SC verdict in 2012, the SC’s order was more about procedures to be followed like auctions . SC said that the allocation of 122 licenses was procedurally wrong , but made no criminal charges. They did not take up any specific case regarding criminal actions. To do that such a case has to come up from the High Court AFTER investigations and SC cannot take up such a case directly. A few months later the SC also delivered a second ruling that the Govt can also allot resources WITHOUT auction, as a special case, since that prerogative lies with the executive. There is no illegality involved in allocations , if done in a correct manner. Hence the SC verdict of 2012 is more procedural and advisory and has no aspect of criminal charges in it. For the BJP to go on harping about this judgement of 2012 when discussing the present 2G verdict is a mockery of law and logic. They are trying to mask the fact that the evidence of a scam was weak right from the beginning.Reply