2G case: Court dismissed plea of Sadhick Batcha to be approver

Sadhick Batcha, who was found hanging dead at his Chennai residence in March 2011 after he was investigated by the CBI in the 2G case, was willing to become an approver in the case, according to an application received by the trial court that acquitted DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi, among other accused, on Thursday.

Batcha was the promoter of Green House Promoters (P) Ltd. Former Telecom Minister Raja’s kin were on the board of the company. The prosecution had alleged that during the trial Sahid Usman Balwa, former accused in the 2G case, transferred money through his company DB Realty’s subsidiary to Green House.

The death of Batcha finds mention in special judge O P Saini’s judgment. Saini said an application was filed on August 25 this year by Dr Amaidhy, a senior citizen from Chennai. The application alleged Batcha was murdered and his death was not investigated in a “fair manner”.

According to court records, the application said Batcha was willing to become an approver and that is why he was killed. But the court dismissed the application, stating, “…This application was also found to be full of unfounded allegations. This application was dismissed.”

The prosecution had alleged that Green House was engaged in real estate business with Raja’s family on its board and Balwa’s DB Realty had paid Rs 1.25 crore to Green House through its subsidiary as an advance for purchase of land. But prior to the investigation of 2G scam, the money was returned, the prosecution had said.

Court records state that the prosecution said that “these facts” show Raja was “known” to DB group from “before” through this company. However, the court in its December 21 judgment said it cannot be said that there was any “relation/association/familiarity” between Raja, Balwa, Vinod Goenka and DB Realty from before.

