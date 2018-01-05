2G case, A Raja writes to Manmohan Singh: I stand vindicated

Then PM Manmohan Singh and telecom minister A Raja in 2008. (File Photo) Then PM Manmohan Singh and telecom minister A Raja in 2008. (File Photo)

ON DECEMBER 26, 2007, the then telecom minister A Raja wrote a letter to then prime minister Manmohan Singh on developments linked to the allocation of 2G spectrum licences. On December 26, 2017, five days after he was acquitted in the 2G spectrum case by a CBI court, the DMK leader again wrote to Singh to remind him of the letter from 10 years ago. “Today, I stand vindicated,” Raja wrote.

Having always maintained that he had kept the prime minister informed of all 2G-related decisions at the time, Raja wrote: “Now that the truth… is out in the open, perhaps you too could come forward in my support, which you could not earlier.” On January 2, Singh replied: “…all your friends are greatly relieved that truth has prevailed.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Raja said: “As a Cabinet colleague of his, I wanted to convey to him my righteousness. He was my prime minister. As his Cabinet colleague, I wanted to personally write to him to inform him that all the while, I was on the right track.”

Raja, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and 15 others, who were charged with criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and cheating over alleged irregularities in 2G spectrum license allocation, were acquitted by a special CBI court on December 21. Raja is now planning to come out with a tell-all book on the licence allocation saga.

A Raja’s letter to Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2017. (Source: ANI) A Raja’s letter to Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2017. (Source: ANI)

Manmohan Singh’s letter to A Raja on January 2. (Source: ANI) Manmohan Singh’s letter to A Raja on January 2. (Source: ANI)

In his letter to Singh, Raja wrote: “A decade ago, on this very day, I wrote a letter to you on the subject of issuance of UAS (Unified Access Services) licenses and allocation of 2G spectrum. Neither of us could have imagined the twists and turns in our political and personal lives over the next ten years. A few powerful individuals launched a propaganda machine, magnified a thousand times by a complicit and pliable media, and were able to mislead even Parliament and the apex judiciary. It cost you the UPA government, and it took seven years of my life, including fifteen months in jail.”

He reminded Singh that he had assured him of his innocence.

“You will recall that I assured you several times that I had done nothing wrong but rather acted in national interest and I would prove this. I also understand the compulsions that prevented you from openly supporting me. Today, I stand vindicated,” he wrote.

“I hope you will acknowledge that I remained loyal and faithful to you — unlike some senior Cabinet colleagues — and ensured that you did not suffer personal embarrassment in the trial proceedings. Now that the truth about 2G is out in the open, perhaps you too could come forward in my support, which you could not earlier,” he concluded.

In his reply, Singh wrote: “I am very happy that you stand vindicated in the 2G case. You and your family have suffered greatly in this process but all your friends are greatly relieved that truth has prevailed…”

Raja’s 2007 letter referred to developments in the telecom sector, informing Singh about the discussions he had with the then external affairs minister Pranab Mukherjee who headed a Group of Ministers on the spectrum issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App