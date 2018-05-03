28-year-old radio station employee killed after car plunges into Noida drain

Tania Khanna was heading to Greater Noida when the accident took place, police said. Tania Khanna was heading to Greater Noida when the accident took place, police said.

A 28-year-old woman who worked with the management team of a national private radio network died after her car turned turtle and fell into a drain, Tuesday night. Police said she drowned in the four feet of water in the drain.

Police said the woman, identified as Tania Khanna (28), was a 2011 MBA graduate from a private business school and worked at Radio Mirchi’s office in Noida.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh said, “Around 2.30 am, we received information that a car had fallen into a drain. We reached the spot immediately and found a woman inside the car; she was dead. We found out that she was an employee of Radio Mirchi. We informed the family about the incident.”

Police said the woman had gone to the Gurgaon office for a meeting on Tuesday and was on her way to Greater Noida when the incident took place. A senior police officer said, “She was in day-long meetings at the company’s Gurgaon office. She was going to Greater Noida to meet a friend.”

Police said the accident took place at Sector 85, near the roundabout. “She was driving a Hyundai Verna car. Prima facie, it appears she took a wrong turn – she turned left instead of right. She probably couldn’t see the drain and her car fell in it,” the officer said.

Police maintained that the accident took place at around 1.30 am, but couldn't confirm as to whether any other commuter had spotted the car in the drain.

Her brother, Kunal Khanna, said the family had last spoken to his sister hours before she died. “She spoke to my mother last night. She said she would be late and told us not to worry,” he said.

Police maintained that the accident took place at around 1.30 am, but couldn’t confirm as to whether any other commuter had spotted the car in the drain.

The post-mortem report, police sources said, confirmed that the cause of death was drowning. “The post-mortem report found that she had water in her lungs, which is consistent with death due to drowning,” a police source said. Sathender Kumar Rai, station officer, Phase II police station said, “The drain had no fencing; so she fell right inside.” He added, “No foul play is suspected and no case has been lodged by the family. The post-mortem was conducted and there is no evidence of the deceased having consumed alcohol.”

Police maintained that the drain, which has around 3-4 metres of water during summer, is almost impossible to see from the roundabout. “We will raise this issue with the district administration. The road sees a lot of traffic. But at night, it is impossible to spot the canal,” an officer said.

