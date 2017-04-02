28-year-old kills self after wife commits suicide

Vijay (28), whose body was found hanging at his home yesterday, has left behind a suicide note saying he was depressed after Geeta’s death, police said (Representational Image) Vijay (28), whose body was found hanging at his home yesterday, has left behind a suicide note saying he was depressed after Geeta’s death, police said (Representational Image)

Unable to cope up with the death of his wife few days back, a 28-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide in Gandhi Nagar area of Shahdara. Vijay (28), whose body was found hanging at his home yesterday, has left behind a suicide note saying he was depressed after Geeta’s death, police said.

In the suicide note written in Hindi, he also said he could not withstand what his one-year-old son was going through after his mother’s death.

“He wrote that at an age when his son needs the mother the most, she has left him,” said a senior police officer.

Vijay’s family members found his body hanging with achunni and informed the police. Geeta (25) had allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on March 22. However, the family members couldn’t share any apparent reason for her taking the extreme step.

Geeta’s sister is married to Vijay’s brother and both work as casual labourers. The officer said they spoke to her sister as well but she too couldn’t throw any light on possible reasons.

“There might have been some issues between the couple but the neighbours and family members maintained that there were no major issues between them,” said the officer.

