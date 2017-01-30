28 trains delayed, 10 rescheduled due to heavy fog across north India

Train runs through dense fog. (PTI Photo) Train runs through dense fog. (PTI Photo)

At least 28 trains were delayed and 10 rescheduled on Monday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said. According to the the Northern Railway official, the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express and New Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani Express were rescheduled, while the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express was cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), two Delhi-bound flights were diverted and landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was stalled for over 20 minutes.

“An Air India International flight and a Jet Airways domestic flight was diverted this morning,” a DIAL official said.