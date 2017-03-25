28 lakh TB cases in India in 2015: Govt

In 2015, India had 28 lakh tuberculosis cases, about a fourth of the total disease burden in the world and higher than the earlier estimates that put the figure at 25 lakh, according to the annual TB report released Friday by Health Minister J P Nadda on the occasion of World TB Day.

Pegging the world figure at 104 lakh, the report says that an estimated 1.3 lakh multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) patients emerge annually in India, which includes 79,000 MDR-TB patients among notified pulmonary cases. India also has the second highest number of estimated HIV-associated TB in the world with an estimated 1.1 lakh such cases being reported in 2015, leading to about 37,000 deaths.

“The estimates of TB for India have been revised upwards based on the newer evidence gained. This apparent increase in the disease burden reflects the incorporation of more accurate data. With backward calculations, both tuberculosis incidence and mortality rates are decreasing from 2000 to 2015,” the report claimed.

Observing that India has the highest number of TB cases in the world, Nadda said the government has stepped up measures to meet the ‘End TB’ target by 2025.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now