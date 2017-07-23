27th Mechanised Infantry Battalion: New chapter added to Indian Army

The Battalion will soon be joining the ranks. The Battalion will soon be joining the ranks.

A new chapter has been added to the history of Mechanised Infantry Regiment of the Indian Army with the raising of its 27th Battalion at Bhusaval in Maharashtra.

The raising ceremony of the battalion was held on July 17 and was attended by Lieutenant General PM Hariz, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, who is also the the Colonel of the Regiment of Mechanised Infantry, Lt Gen Vishwambhar Singh, General Officer Commanding of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area, Brigadier Subramaniam, Commandant of Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre and Brig Anurag Vij, Station Commander, Aurangabad along with a number of veterans and civil dignitaries.

27th Mechanised Infantry Battalion has been raised under the leadership of Colonel Ajay Singh Rathore and is equipped with the formidable anti-tank platform, the BMP-II. The missile fired from this platform is known to have one of the highest single shot kill probability. The Battalion will soon be joining the ranks of the already deployed battalions.

Mechanised Infantry Regiment, which is one of the youngest regiments of the Indian Army, has not only proven its capabilities in all types of terrains including the high altitude, is has also participated in several United Nations Peacekeeping Operations. The regimental centre of this regiment is located at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App