270 people booked for violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar

Villagers attacked on the police petrol party and burnt vehicles during search of cow slaughtering in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI6_2_2017_000267B) Villagers attacked on the police petrol party and burnt vehicles during search of cow slaughtering in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI6_2_2017_000267B)

As many as 270 people have been booked in Muzaffarnagar in connection with the violence at Sherpur village on Friday in which eight people, including five policemen, were injured, police said on Sunday. The violent episode unfolded after a group of people resorted to stone-pelting when a police team raided some houses in Sherpur on information of “cow slaughter”.

270 people, including the village head, have been charged with rioting, participating in unlawful assembly, damaging public property, attempt to murder and related offences, Superintendent of Police (City) Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

When the police did not find any suspicious item during the search, they started searching nearby houses which angered the people, who opposed the police action and started pelting them with stones. Two police motorcycles were also set afire during the violent episode under Kotwali police station limits, Singh said.

Meanwhile, the sub-inspector of the police outpost concerned has been transfered while other personnel have also been moved out, the SP said. In the wake of the violence, extra police force was deployed in the village to ease the tension.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App