27 per cent drop in award of death penalty in 2017: NLU report

2017 saw a significant drop of nearly 27 per cent in award of death penalty by sessions courts but showed an increase in number of convicts sent to gallows for murders involving sexual violence, a report published by the National Law University (NLU) said. The report titled ‘Death Penalty in India, Annual Statistics for the year 2017’ said that in 2016, 149 persons were sentenced to death, while only 109 convicts were awarded capital punishment in 2017.

Out of the 109 death punishments awarded by sessions courts last year, the high courts commuted 53 cases and acquitted 35 persons, it said. However, the report also showed an increase in number of convicts sent to gallows for murders involving sexual violence in the year 2017.

It said 43 convicts were awarded death for murders involving sexual violence in 2017, which is 19 more than the year before. Among the states, Maharashtra tops the list with 67 prisoners on death row. The state had 47 death row prisoners in 2016, the report said.

However, the death row population in Karnataka reduced from 27 in 2016 to 12 in 2017, owing to various commutations and acquittals by the high court. The report also revealed that as on December 31, 2017, a total of 371 prisoners were on death row across the country.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App