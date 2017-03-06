26/11 attack carried out by Pak-based terror group: Pak ex-NSA

26/11 Mumbai strike, carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan, was a classic trans-border terrorist event, Mahmud Ali Durrani said. 26/11 Mumbai strike, carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan, was a classic trans-border terrorist event, Mahmud Ali Durrani said.

Pakistan’s former national security adviser Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday admitted that the 26/11 Mumbai attack, which claimed many lives, was carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan and called it a “classic” example of cross-border terror. Durrani, however, maintained that the Pakistani government had no role in the attack.

He was speaking at a conference on combating terrorism at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analysis. 26/11 Mumbai strike, carried out by a terror group based in Pakistan, was a classic trans-border terrorist event, he said.

On November 26, 2008, ten members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attack at eight places in Mumbai including, the famous Taj Hotel. It took security forces three days to flush out the terrorists as they launched indiscriminate firing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal, the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident Hotel, Leopold Cafe and the Nariman House Jewish Centre.Durrani was removed from the post in 2009.

Durrani was Pakistan’s NSA when Pakistani terrorists, who arrived via sea route from Karachi, launched coordinated attacks across Mumbai. New Delhi has provided ample evidence to Islamabad over involvement of top Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders in the November 26, 2008 attacks. However, Pakistan has denied all such allegations blaming ‘non-state actors’ for the incident.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd