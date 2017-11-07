26/11 attacks: Delhi cop to present before court today

Days after a special court trying the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case issued a non-bailable warrant against an assistant commissioner of Delhi Police’s special cell for non appearance in the court, an official informed the court that ACP Manishi Chandra will be present before it on Tuesday. The court was also informed that the officer, who was summoned by the court in Mumbai as a witness, was busy in the investigation of Sunanda Pushkar case.

On Friday, the court had issued a warrant stating the officer had “avoided to attend the court without any sound reason”.

The court is conducting the trial in the 26/11 attacks against Zabiuddin Ansari, who had allegedly coordinated the attack from a control room in Karachi. In 2012, Chandra was the part of the Delhi Police team that had arrested Ansari.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App