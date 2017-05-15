26-year-old ‘gangraped’ in moving car in Gurgaon

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in a moving car and dumped at a secluded spot in Delhi after being kidnapped near Sukhrali village in Gurgaon early on Saturday. Police said the woman told them that she had just returned from Delhi to Gurgaon’s Sector 17, where she lives in a paying guest accommodation, when she was attacked. In her complaint to the police, she said she had gone to Connaught Place to watch a film with a male friend, after which the two hired a radio cab. Between 1.20 am and 2 am, she said, after her friend dropped her off, she was walking up to her room when a Swift Dzire pulled up and three men forced her into the car.

“They took turns to rape me in the car. After that, they threatened to kill me and warned me to not talk to anyone about the incident. After I pleaded with them, they dumped me at a secluded spot in Delhi,” she said in her complaint. From there, she told police, she asked for help from a motorcyclist, who dropped her off at a toll plaza in Sarhaul, on the Delhi-Haryana border. At the toll plaza, the woman was assisted by personnel of the Delhi Police, who took her to the Gurgaon Police at 6.45 am. In the complaint, the woman, who hails from Sikkim, said that she heard one of the three men being referred to as “Deepak”.

Police said they recovered a sandal of the victim from the spot where she was abducted, which is about 1.5 km from the Sector 17/18 police station in Gurgaon. “We are attempting to track the car in which the girl was abducted. Her complaint has been lodged and we will soon find the three accused,” said a senior police officer, adding that the medical examination of the girl has been conducted.

“An FIR has been registered at the Sector 18 police station and investigations are being conducted. There are some different versions that have surfaced but we can only reveal more once the matter has been probed further,” said ACP Manish Sehgal, PRO, Gurgaon Police.

