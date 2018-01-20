26/11 trial: Prosecution examines Rahul Bhatt for his links with David Headley

David Headley was granted pardon in December 2015, and made a prosecution witness. David Headley was granted pardon in December 2015, and made a prosecution witness.

In the trial of the 26/11 terror attack case, the prosecution examined Rahul Bhatt as a witness in connection with his association with accused-turned-approver David Headley earlier this month.

Bhatt, the son of film director Mahesh Bhatt, told the court that he had been introduced to Headley in 2006 through a gym trainer since both went to the same gym. Headley was granted pardon in December 2015, and made a prosecution witness. He is currently serving a jail sentence in the US for his role as a conspirator in the November 26, 2008, attacks.

The investigators had alleged that Headley had made multiple visits to Mumbai to look for possible targets and provided inputs to conspirators in Pakistan. On Friday, the court examined another witness, connected with Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who was killed along with his wife at the Chabad House in Colaba. The witness, a friend of Holtzberg, told the court that he knew the former.

