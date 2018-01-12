26/11 survivor Moshe Holtzberg to visit Chabad House in Mumbai next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg. (Source: PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the 11-year-old Moshe Holtzberg. (Source: PIB)

Eleven-year-old Moshe Holtzberg will visit the Chabad House in Mumbai next week, where his parents were killed in the 26/11 terror attacks, and attend a ceremony there with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s envoy to India Daniel Carmon said on Friday.

Moshe was two-year-old when his parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, who were serving as Directors at Chabad House, were killed along with six others when the place was attacked by Pakistani terrorists during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The attack on Chabad House and other locations like the Taj Hotel left 166 people dead. Moshe was rescued by his nanny and he later moved to Israel, where he stays with his grandparents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Israel in July last year, had invited Moshe to Mumbai.

“He (Moshe) will be accompanying the prime minister (Netanyahu) and there will be a ceremony in Chabad House in Mumbai. There might be other elements of participation of Moshe who has gone through a terrible tragedy and his coming here,” Carmon said. There could be a few more elements to Moshe’s visit, Carmon added but did not elaborate on it further.

The Israeli envoy noted that the 26/11 terror attack was a terrible attack not only against India, but also against Jews and Israelis.

