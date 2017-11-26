26/11 Mumbai terror attack: PM Modi salutes martyrs in ‘Mann ki Baat’ address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file photo)

On the ninth anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered its victims and said terrorism has become a threat to humanity and global burden.

“We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Terrorism has become a global burden,” Modi said in his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”.

He said when India initially raised the issue of terrorism at global platforms, it wasn’t taken seriously until now. h

“Initially, the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism,” he said.

“The whole world needs to come together to be able to defeat this threat on humanity,” the Prime Minister added.

At least 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on the country’s commercial capital on November 26, 2008.

PM Modi also called on people to express their gratitude to the armed forces on December 7, which is celebrated as Armed Forces Flag Day. He asked everyone to post stories of their valour using the hashtag #armedforcesday.

He also remembered the makers of the Indian Constitution on the occasion of Constitution Day, and paid rich tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar. “The makers of our Constitution worked hard to give us a Constitution we would be proud of. Our Constitution safeguards the rights of the poor and weaker sections of society” he said.

