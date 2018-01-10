26/11 Mumbai attacks trial: Owner of Pune hotel where David Headley stayed deposes

David Headley was arrested for being part of the conspiracy and was later made an ‘approver’. (File Photo) David Headley was arrested for being part of the conspiracy and was later made an ‘approver’. (File Photo)

The owner of a hotel in Pune where David Headley, Pakistani-American member of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, had stayed, on Wednesday deposed in a Mumbai court in a case related to the 26/11 terror attacks.

The trial of Sayed Zabiuddin Ansari alias Abu Jundal, an LeT operative and a key plotter of the terror attacks, is currently underway. Headley, arrested for being part of the conspiracy, was later made an ‘approver’ (prosecution witness) and his evidence was recorded from a US prison through video link in 2016.

“Hotel owner Paras Bumb deposed. Headley had stayed at his hotel during his visit to Pune,” special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam told PTI. According to police, Headley had conducted a recce for potential terror attack targets in Mumbai and Pune.

A native of Beed district in Maharashtra, Jundal was deported to India from Saudi Arabia in June 2012. The Mumbai terror attacks of November 2008 had left 166 dead and many more injured. As per the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police, Jundal received training in Pakistan and was part of the conspiracy behind the attacks.

During the earlier instalment of the trial, Ajmal Kasab, the lone Pakistani terrorist who was caught alive during the attacks, was sentenced to death. He was subsequently executed.

