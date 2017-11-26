26/11 anniversary LIVE: This moment is not just to pay our gratitude, but to make a resolve that this won’t happen again, says Fadnavis

26/11 anniversary Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amitabh Bachchan will listen to survivors’ accounts at memorial event today. (Source: Rashmi Rajput) 26/11 anniversary Live: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Amitabh Bachchan will listen to survivors’ accounts at memorial event today. (Source: Rashmi Rajput)

Nine years after terrorists killed at least 166 people in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and actor Amitabh Bachchan will today take the stage at a memorial event to listen to survivors’ accounts of their personal triumph over terror in the years since. Meanwhile, and poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, said he feels that when people talk about terrorism the whole world will fight terrorism but India has the ability to find a solution. “I feel when we talk about terrorism the whole world will fight terrorism but India has a ability to find a solution. We can reach to the soul and remove it from its roots. It’s important to fight terrorism but more important to solve it and with right intent we can reach there,” said Joshi.

Organised by The Indian Express in partnership with Facebook, the second edition of the Stories of Strength event, directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and to be held at the Gateway Of India, will host survivors, particularly children of the victims of the attacks, as they recount their stories of resilience. Among the speakers at the event will be Bachchan, Joshi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command Vice-Admiral Girish Luthra and Divya Salaskar, daughter of slain encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar, who will share the stories of strength that have inspired them.

26/11 anniversary Live Updates:

8:05 pm: I feel we have moved on, things have changed. Mumbai is changing, today we have installed the CCTV, the third eye which is providing direct intelligence, says Fadnavis.

8:05 pm: I think this moment is not just to pay our gratitude it’s also to make a resolve that we will not let this happpen again, says Fadnavis.

8:02 pm: We express our gratitude towards all soldiers, from central forces and Mumbai Police who fought bravely to protect the city, our lives and also to meet these wonderful people who were very common before 26/11 and today as well socio-economically they may be common people but their courage, their fight after the attack has made them special: Fadnavis

8:00 pm: CM Devendra Fadnavis starts speaking.

The audience is spellbound as The audience is spellbound as Sachin Tendulkar speaks to 26-11 hero and former Marine Commando Praveen Kumar.

7:52 pm: Don’t have a doubt that the stories of strength will continue to inspire us foir a long time to come, says Luthra.

7:50 pm: In the last 9 years, many have displayed courage to go on in life, this has toughened us all and strenghened us all, says Luthra.

7:46 pm: Courage is also about perseverance, about picking up pieces and starting fresh when everything seems lost. 26/11 showed us the meaning of courage in all its manifestations, says Luthra.

7:44 pm: In the armed forces the focus on inculcating courage in all its forms is of paramount importance. Our training and education is to make sure we chose the right path, says Luthra.

7:42 pm: We recognise physical courage as the bedrock of courage, valour and sacrifice, says Luthra.

7:40 pm: When we say Bharat Mata ki Jai, it’s not only a slogan, it’s also a matter of courage: Girish Luthra

7:39 pm: Courage finds prominence in our scriptures and our history and descibes it as the key to life itself, says Vice Admiral Girish Luthra

7:31 pm: I have great faith in this country that we can solve any problem. Just that we have to truthfully table the problems. If we express everything, the conscience of the country can deal with any problem, says Prasoon Joshi.

7:29 pm: I feel when we talk about terrorism the whole world will fight terrorism but India has a ability to find a solution. We can reach to the soul and remove it from its roots. It’s important to fight terrorism but more important to solve it and with right intent we can reach there, says Prasoon Joshi.

7:27 pm: We take a lot of pride in the fact that we create dialogues and we talk about issues but the danger with having a dialogue sometime is that it can become an end in itself and give a quasi-satisfaction of having done something, says Prasoon Joshi.

7:26 pm: Are we fair in having a dialogue? I feel there is a disconnect out there as few are privileged in having a conversation few are privileged and have mastered the art of having arguments.

7:24 pm: It’s important to fight terrorism, but more important to solve it, says Prasoon Joshi.

7:24 pm: For a meaningful dialogue it’s important to listen to that voice which is not trained to have an argument, says Prasoon Joshi.

7:18 pm: We take a lot of pride in moving on, Mumbai is known for its resilience, says Prasoon Joshi.

7:15 pm: I salute security forces, their help saved so many lives, says Prasoon joshi.

Amruta Fadnavis leads a group of students singers. Amruta Fadnavis leads a group of students singers.

6:54 pm: Between revenge and letting go, lies our reality, says Anant Goenka.

Guests at the venue. Guests at the venue.

6:20 pm:

#StoriesOfStrength NSG team comes into Gateway of India venue followed by the Ambassador of Israel pic.twitter.com/sJOVFHkBtb — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 26, 2017

6:00 pm: Read our full coverage of 26/11 Stories of Strength

Large crowd has gathered outside the Gateway Of Indian in Mumbai to have a glimpse of Big B who will be coming for the event shortly. Large crowd has gathered outside the Gateway Of Indian in Mumbai to have a glimpse of Big B who will be coming for the event shortly.

View of Gateway Of India from the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. (Photo by: Amit Chakravarty) View of Gateway Of India from the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. (Photo by: Amit Chakravarty)

Awaiting guests at The Indian Express 26/11 Stories of Strength event. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Awaiting guests at The Indian Express 26/11 Stories of Strength event. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Indian Express event 26-11 Stories Of Strength begins in some time at Gateway Of India. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) Indian Express event 26-11 Stories Of Strength begins in some time at Gateway Of India. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

5:20 pm: Says Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group: “The attack on Parliament and 26/11 are two events that have shaped the way modern India thinks of terrorism and violence. As a group that has been documenting a changing India for over 80 years, we recognised that we have rarely ever heard from those directly affected — the survivors — of 26/11. And from our interviews, we have been touched, inspired and awestruck at the courage, the positivity, the maturity and the large-heartedness of each and every one of the survivors we interacted with. We realised that there are many inspiring stories that needed to be told, and it’s our role as a responsible news media group to give voice to these remarkable individuals.”

5:10 pm: From a Mumbai school to a little village, this 10-year-old is still coping with change. Vivek is the son of Mumbai Police constable Ambadas Pawar who died after engaging with terrorists at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on November 26, 2008. READ FULL STORY

5:10 pm: Police Constable Arun Chitte was hit by a bullet fired by Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail. Nine years after the attack, his family does their best to move on. READ THEIR STORY

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd