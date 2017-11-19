25 detained to pre-empt waving black flag at Naveen Patnaik

At least 25 people, including BJP and Congress activists, were detained by police ahead of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s visit to the town apprehending black flag demonstrations. Those detained included 19 BJP activists, one from Congress and five others. They were released after the departure of the chief minister, said Additional SP (Berhampur), Shantanu Das.

Before the arrival of the chief minister at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, several BJP activists holding black flags had gathered in front of the medical college, police said. Police immediately picked them up and detained them till the chief minister left the town.

