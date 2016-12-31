24-hour power supply for 173 Haryana villages from New Year

“The Power Department has a target of providing 24 hour power supply to the entire state in future,” an official release said. “The Power Department has a target of providing 24 hour power supply to the entire state in future,” an official release said.

Encouraging consumers with feeders where line losses were below 20 per cent, Haryana government will provide 24-hour power supply to 173 villages in the State from Sunday. This benefit is being given to 32 feeders of Uttar and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigams where line losses have gone below 20 per cent, an official release said in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Besides, Panchkula has become the first district in the State which would have 24-hour power supply in cities as well as in villages from Sunday.

Encouraging consumers with feeders where line losses were below 20 per cent, round-the-clock power would be supplied to 15 such feeders of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam which cover 127 villages.

These include 11 feeders of Ambala-Panchkula covering 119 villages, one feeder of Karnal covering four villages, one feeder of Yamunanagar covering two villages and two feeders of Panipat covering two villages.

Similarly, 24-hour power would be supplied to 17 feeders of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam which cover 46 villages.

These include nine feeders of Sirsa covering 15 villages, two feeders of Bhiwani covering four villages, two feeders of Rewari covering two villages, two feeders of Palwal covering 21 villages, one feeder of Hisar covering two villages and one feeder of Gurugram covering two villages.

“The Power Department has a target of providing 24 hour power supply to the entire state in future,” it said.