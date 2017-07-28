’23 of 26 posts of Principal Chief Commissioner of I-T vacant’

A rank below at the commissioner of income tax level, 104 out of 635 sanctioned posts of commissioners of income tax are vacant. A rank below at the commissioner of income tax level, 104 out of 635 sanctioned posts of commissioners of income tax are vacant.

The Finance Ministry on Friday informed Parliament that out of 26 posts of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PR CCIT) in the I-T Department, 23 were vacant as on July 24, 2017. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that out of the sanctioned strength of 26 PR CCIT, total working strength is only 3 and there are 23 vacancies. A rank below, at the chief commissioner level (CCIT), there are 10 vacancies against a sanctioned strength of 91 posts, the minister added. According to Gangwar, at the principal commissioner of income tax level, 174 of 300 posts were vacant as on July 24. A rank below at the commissioner of income tax level, 104 out of 635 sanctioned posts of commissioners of income tax are vacant.

The minister said that the vacancies are filled as per the recruitment rules of the respective posts. “Appointment through the direct recruitment is done on the basis of examinations conducted by UPSC/SSC, as the case may be,” Gangwar said. Replying to a separate query, the minister said that cadre restructuring in CBEC has been undertaken in view of GST regime and 21 GST zones have been formed. To another query, Gangwar said that as on June 30, 2017, there were 1,09,518 pending cases in debt recovery tribunals (DRTs) relating to recovery of debts due to banks and financial institutions involving an amount of Rs 6,35,511 crore.

