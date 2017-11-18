22-yr-old woman gangraped in Chandigarh

The police said a case was registered on the complaint of the victim and investigations were underway, the police said. The medical examination of the woman was conducted, they said. (Representational Image) The police said a case was registered on the complaint of the victim and investigations were underway, the police said. The medical examination of the woman was conducted, they said. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men, including an auto rickshaw driver, here, police said Saturday. The woman, hailing from Dehradun, had taken an auto rickshaw last evening after attending her stenography class from sector 37 here, they said.

Two other men were already sitting in the auto, as per a complaint filed by the woman, the police said. The auto rickshaw driver allegedly drove her to an isolated place in sector 53 here, instead of taking her to Mohali where she had been staying as a paying guest, the police said.

After allegedly raping her, three men, including the auto rickshaw driver, dumped the victim in sector 53, they said. Two men, who were crossing nearby, spotted her and informed the police.

The police said a case was registered on the complaint of the victim and investigations were underway, the police said. The medical examination of the woman was conducted, they said.

To identify the accused, the city police was looking for CCTV footage from nearby areas around the road which was used by the auto rickshaw, the police said.

