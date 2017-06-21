22 students who took out rally ‘defying’ Lucknow DM’s order arrested

Twenty-two members of student wings of political parties were arrested on Tuesday near Saheed Smarak in Wazirganj area here for allegedly taking out a rally defying district magistrate’s order.

Station Officer (SO) of Wazirganj police station Pankaj Singh said the students belonging to All India Student Association (AISA), a left-wing student organisation, and Samajwadi Party’s student wing had organised ‘Tiranga Yatra’, demanding release of Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar and Lucknow University (LU) students. They also demanded revoking the suspension of the eight LU students and justice for farmers in Mandsaur.

“Yesterday (Monday), the students had gone to the district magistrate, seeking permission for the march but it was denied as they needed to ask for it 48 hours in advance. Today, without any permission, these 22 students gathered around noon near Saheed Smarak with black flags in their hands. They were asked to give a written memorandum about their demands to an additional DM rank officer but they refused and blocked the road,” SO Pankaj Singh said.

The students were arrested under Section 151 of CrPC (breach of peace).

“As they failed to submit the surety bond for their release on personal bond, they were sent to jail following the magistrate’s order,” added Singh.

Two others, including Samajwadi Party student wing’s state president Digvijay Singh, were detained around 2 am on Tuesday on the apprehension that they might stage protest and show black flags during the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Digvijay and another person were brought to Hasanganj police station. Later, they were released after they promised to stay away from any such activity,” Station Officer of Hasanganj police station Pramod Kumar said.

Earlier, 14 students were arrested on June 7 as they blocked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy and showed him black flags while he was going to attend an event at the LU.

Nine Samajwadi Party student wing members were also arrested last Friday when they were protesting outside LU Vice-Chancellor’s residence, demanding release of the university students from jail.

