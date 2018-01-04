As many as 22 student organisations join hands for united front, ABVP not invited

All major student organisations and union representatives of the country — 22 in total — excluding the BJP-backed ABVP Wednesday decided to form a ‘United Front’ on various issues, including conducting student union elections through ballot paper and setting up an independent election commission to conduct the polls.

The resolutions were passed at a conference — ‘YouthQUAKE’ — organised by the NSUI at the Constitution Club of India. Discussions were held on various topics, including electoral reform, setting up of a students’ right act, lowering the age of contesting elections and starting unemployment allowance.

Organisations such as the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, AISA, SFI, AISF, Jharkhand Chhatra Sangh, Naga Students’ Union, representatives of the Sharad Yadav faction of the JD (U) as well as student groups from Punjab, Telangana and J&K were present.

The NSUI, however, did not invite the ABVP. “The ABVP is the only organisation we did not invite, because… it is these very people who, along with their government, are clamping down on student activism across campuses,” alleged NSUI national president Fairoz Khan.

