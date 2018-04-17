22 FIRs registered, Rs 4.24 lakh collected from traffic violators in J&K’s Rajouri

Under the same drive last year, the police claimed to have registered 35 FIRs and imposed fine on 8722 vehicles realising a fine of Rs 9,23,912. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Under the same drive last year, the police claimed to have registered 35 FIRs and imposed fine on 8722 vehicles realising a fine of Rs 9,23,912. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

As part of efforts to check violation of traffic rules, the Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri police has registered 22 FIRs and fined 3000 vehicles in the first three months of this year, a senior police officer said Tuesday.

Fines to the tune of Rs 4.24 lakh were collected during this period, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said.

“Drive is going on in the district to prevent road accidents by taking action against violators of rules as violation becomes the main reason for loss of precious human lives in road accidents,” the SSP said.

Under the same drive last year, the police claimed to have registered 35 FIRs and imposed fine on 8722 vehicles realising a fine of Rs 9,23,912.

According to Manhas, the main focus of the drive is to catch hold those who drive two-wheelers without using crash helmets, drive car without wearing seat belts, and indulge in overloading the passenger buses.

Appealing parents and guardians not to allow their children to drive vehicle unless they attains the age of driving allowed under he law, he said underage drivers are prone to accidents.

Manhas said the drive would continue in the district, and therefore urged the people to cooperate in the full implementation of traffic rules .

