21st GST Council meeting to be held today in Hyderabad

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has reached Hyderabad to chair the 21st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on Saturday.

The 21st council meeting will be held to consider the nitty-gritty of the cess on large cars.

The Union Government promulgated an ordinance on September 3, raising the maximum cess that may be levied on medium-sized to large cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) from 15 percent to 25 percent.

The GST Council has to now decide the quantum of increase to be enforced in view of revenue requirements.

GST, the four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 percent came into force on July 1.

