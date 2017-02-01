21-year-old raped in moving car Delhi’s Amar Colony, 3 arrested

A 21-year-old woman, who hails from Jharkhand, has alleged that she was raped by her “friend” and “molested by two others”, on Monday night inside a moving car in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, a case was registered and all the accused were arrested from their residences. They were produced before a Delhi court, which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Arif (23), Vijay (22) and Meharban (24). “The woman informed police over phone,” the officer added. Police immediately rushed to the spot and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where her medical examination confirmed rape.

“Police later recorded her statement, in which she said that she met Arif near her home a few weeks ago and he assured her that he will find her a job,” the officer said. The woman alleged that Arif called her on Monday and informed her about a job interview. “She claimed he came to pick her up from her home, but when she sat in his car, she found two more people inside. She said Arif was in an inebriated condition when he allegedly raped her and threatened her of dire consequences,” police said.