21-year-old man ends life after setting house on fire

Representational image Representational image

A 21-year-old “depressed” man allegedly committed suicide after setting his house on fire at a locality in Kalwa township here in Thane, police said.

Ajinkya Nikalje allegedly set the hall and bedroom in his house on fire and then hanged himself from a ceiling fan around 9 am on Wednesday when he was alone, an official at the Kalwa Police Station said. The man’s parents had gone out when the incident took place.

The Thane Municipal Corporation received a call about a fire in the flat following which its personnel rushed there, TMC’s regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam informed.

The rescue team broke open the door of the house where they found two rooms in flames. They found Nikalje hanging with a rope tied to the ceiling fan in the kitchen, Kadam said.

According to police, the deceased was pursuing a hotel management course and had failed in it because of which he had slipped into depression and was undergoing treatment. The deceased’s parents had reportedly lodged a non-cognizable offence against their son two days back when he allegedly assaulted them. The body was sent for postmortem, the police added.

