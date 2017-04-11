Gujarat: 21-year old girl with 80 per cent vision loss cracks into IIM-Ahmedabad

Prachi Sukhwani, who had lost 80 per cent of her vision over the years due to macular dystrophy. (Facebook) Prachi Sukhwani, who had lost 80 per cent of her vision over the years due to macular dystrophy. (Facebook)

A 21-year old BBA student, Prachi Sukhwani, who had lost 80 per cent of her vision over the years due to macular dystrophy, has reportedly fulfilled her lifelong dream of cracking into one of the world’s premiere management institutes- IIM Ahmedabad. According to a report by Times of India, Prachi started losing her vision due to the genetic disorder since she was in class III. She, as per the report, remained undeterred over the years and continued to pursue her ambition and finally fulfilled it by scoring a 98.55 percentile in CAT 2016 exam, in which she appeared as a person with a disability.

Speaking to Times of India, Prachi said, “My short-term goal is to join a company, preferably a multinational. Once I get some experience, I will have my own start-up. But my long term goal is to open an NGO for the blind.”

A student at Baroda’s Maharaja Sayajirao University’s Faculty of Commerce, Prachi was born to Suresh Sukhwani who runs a garment business, and Kanchan, who is a homemaker and a LIC agent, as per the report. Speaking to that daily, Suresh said that Prachi was advised to read using special glasses by the doctors she has been regularly visiting for last 15 years in Chennai. “But she is so engrossed in studies that she finds even those glasses to be an obstacle for her. She got calls from all the top three IIMs, IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Kolkata, and appeared for the interviews,” he was quoted by TOI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd