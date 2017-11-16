21 year old from Nawanshahr shot dead in US

Dharampreet Singh Jasser Dharampreet Singh Jasser

A 21-year-old youth from village Khotaran in Punjab’s Nawanshahr district was shot dead in Fresno City of California on Tuesday night. Dharampreet Singh Jasser was killed by four armed robbers while on duty at a local grocery store next to a gas station. He was working there on part-time basis. Family sources in Khotaran told The Indian Express that Dharampreet had gone to the US around three years back on a study visa. His twin sister and parents live in Khotaran, while his grandparents live in the US.

Dharampreet’s grandfather Bhag Singh informed family on phone about the incident on Wednesday morning.

His father, Inderjit Singh, said that the victim’s grandfather called and said that he was attacked while at work.

