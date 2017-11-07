21 IPS among 33 police officers transferred in Nagaland reshuffle

Nagaland is likely to go for the assembly elections latest by February 2018. (Source: Google Maps) Nagaland is likely to go for the assembly elections latest by February 2018. (Source: Google Maps)

As many as 21 IPS officers, several of them above the rank of IGP, have been transferred as the state government in election-bound Nagaland carried out a major reshuffle in its police force. A notification issued by the state government in Kohima also asked the senior officers to move to their new postings within five days and the junior officers within two days.

Those affected by the order include Additional DGP (Administration) L Singsit, who has been transferred as ADGP (Law & Order), PF Zeliang, who has been shifted from IGP (HQ) to ADGP (Admn), I Toshitsungba Aier, Commandant General (Home Guards and Civil Defenc) transferred as IGP (HQ), Sandeep M Tamgadge, Security Advisor to CM shifted to hold charge as IGP (CID), and Liremo Tsopoe Lotha, DIG (Kohima Range) to DIG (Training & Border), among others.

Other IPS officers affected by the notification include Wetsope Korme, K Martin Pienyu, S Tokiumong Yimchunger, Richard Yimto, Temsuba Aier, KK Chishi, Meren Jamir, Naieem Mustafa Mansury, T Uniel Kichu, Imnalensa, Bharat Laxman Markad, Manoj Kumar, Vechipa Vise, Joseph Hesso, and K. Swarnambika.

The state government also transferred 22 officers of the Nagaland Police Service (NPS), eight of whom are currently posted as SPs in different districts. No representation for retention or cancellation of order will be entertained under any circumstances, the order stated. Nagaland is likely to go for the assembly elections latest by February 2018.

