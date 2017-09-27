2022: Rajnath Singh sets target to wipe out child labour

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI/File Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (PTI/File Photo)

Over 70,000 missing children have been rescued in different parts of the country under a special initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday. Addressing a seminar on child and adolescent labour, he said the country would try to get rid of child labour by 2022.

“The Home Ministry has launched ‘Operation Smile’ to locate missing children. Over 70,000 missing children have been rescued till date,” he said. ‘Operation Smile’ was launched by the ministry in January 2015 to rescue and rehabilitate the missing children.

“We are committed for a child labour free India. In the next five years we will try to get rid of child labour. Let us together pledge for building a child labour free India by 2022,” he said at the seminar where a web portal named PENCIL, which connects all stakeholders working to check child labour, was launched.

