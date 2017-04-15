‘2017 to be different on personal laws issue’

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday called the decades-old practice of keeping personal laws separate from constitutional rights as a “surprising opinion” and expressed hope of a judicial review soon of laws that do not conform to constitutional rights. Jaitley said 2017 will be “extremely different” on the issue of personal laws.

“In the 1950s, if one sees the public discourse, when the Hindu law was amended…we could see there were two opinions in society as to how you can enforce the very idea of equality as far as law is concerned, and law always is the first step because then to execute and implement it, it takes years and sometimes generations,” the Finance Minister said.

He said “a very surprising judicial opinion” at that time was that “while all laws must confine to the constitutional rights itself, personal laws need not. Because they are not laws for that purpose, so they were excluded”. Jaitley was speaking at the launch of the Gender Parity Index by the FICCI Ladies Organisation.

His comments came days after the Central government told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that the practices of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy impact the social status and dignity of Muslim women and deny them fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

On the issue of gender inequality, the minister said although the country is willing to change, lags still exist. “When you speak in terms of (gender) parity, conceptually, we provided for parity (in the Constitution). We also provided for some affirmative action in order to improve upon an endeavour to reach that level of equality. But there were always challenges,” he said.

He said that in a society conventionally loaded against parity and equality, there has been “a conscious attempt to cover up the lags, which we must honestly confess still exist”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now