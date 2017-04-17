2017 TIME 100 Reader Poll: PM Modi gets less than 1% votes, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte tops list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has won the 2017 TIME 100 Reader Poll after winning five percent of the yes votes in a poll that asks readers who all should be included in the annual TIME 100 most influential list of people in the world. The final official list of the top 100 will be decided by TIME editors and the announcement will be made on April 20.

In the reader poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not appear to garner any or at least a significant amount of the yes votes, with his percentage showing as 0 per cent. Among the other contenders who fell in the zero per cent vote category are singer-rapper Kanye West, Jennifer Lopez, Ivanka Trump and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Following Duterte, who emerged with five percent of the yes votes, was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who garned three per cent of the votes. Pope Francis, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg were among the others with a three per cent vote share.

US President Donald Trump got two per cent of the votes. Among the others in the same per cent range were Russian President Vladimir Putin, singer Rihanna and actor Emma Stone among others.

In 2016, US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won the reader poll. In 2015, it was Putin.

