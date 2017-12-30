Some of the biggest news stories of 2017, explained

2017 will be remembered particularly for the acquittal of DMK’s A Raja and Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case. The demolition of the Babri Masjid also completed 25 years in 2017. (Express Photo) 2017 will be remembered particularly for the acquittal of DMK’s A Raja and Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case. The demolition of the Babri Masjid also completed 25 years in 2017. (Express Photo)

While 2017 remained significant for numerous developments, some events stood out. The year saw the much-awaited triple talaq bill get a nod from the Lok Sabha, even as it is due to be presented in the Rajya Sabha on January 2, 2018. Politically, this year has been significant for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won one of its toughest electoral battles since 2014, the Uttar Pradesh election. It was only logical that the next spotlight would be on the Gujarat Elections, which the BJP won retaining power in the state for the record sixth time.

In terms of legality, 2017 will be remembered particularly for the acquittal of DMK’s A Raja and Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum case. The demolition of the Babri Masjid also completed 25 years in 2017.

As we bid adieu to 2017, we analyse some of the biggest stories that made headlines:

Under the GST umbrella, three taxes for states/UTs and Centre

Indian entered a new tax regimen with the implementation of Goods and Service tax (GST) from July 1, 2017. The new structure replaces the previous indirect taxation system in India. Under GST, tax liability arises when the taxable person crosses the turnover threshold of Rs 20 lakh (Rs 10 lakh for Northeastern and “Special Category” states). Read Here

Triple Talaq verdict: 3 judgments, 3 takeaways

In a historic day for women rights, the Supreme Court declared the practice of triple talaq illegal. The bill, which has been passed in the Lok Sabha, is a result of a case filed by Shayara Bano to get triple divorce, polygamy and halala declared unconstitutional. The historic verdict marks a red-letter day for gender justice in India. READ HERE

One year of demonetisation: Rs 2,000, Rs 500 fakes are now of ‘highest quality’

Demonetisation was one of the challenging decisions of the BJP-led Central government which threw the country out of gear for a while with opposition parties criticising the government for lack of planning and vision. A year later, the impact of note ban is still being felt in the Indian economy. Read Here

Babri demolition 25 years later: How High Court saw answer in split verdict

The Babri demolition completed 25 years in 2017 as the court began final hearing in the case. In 2010, while issuing the verdict, by a majority of 2-1, (Justices Khan and Agarwal) the HC bench ordered a three-way division of the disputed property. Justice Sharma had ruled that the entire premises belonged to Ramlalla and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Asthan. The judges also differed on whether the Babri mosque was built after demolishing a temple. Read Here

Decoding the 2G spectrum verdict: Charge by charge, how the case collapsed

The CBI court acquitted DMK’s A Raja and Kanimozhi from the 2G spectrum allocation case which rocked the UPA-II government at the Centre. Giving the verdict, the CBI court said that the prosecution had tried to needlessly twist the policy by making a two-stage-multi-stage process into a single-stage one, the judge said. Reading the verdict, the CBI judge said. “I do not find any merit in the submission of prosecution that the revision of entry fee was not resorted to due to conspiratorial reasons to help the two accused companies to obtain spectrum at as low a price as was discovered in 2001. There is no merit in the submission of prosecution that it amounted to the abuse of power by A Raja.” Read Here

Why Paradise Papers matter: they lift the veil for regulators to peek in

The Indian Express in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reveal tracks of veiled offshore financial activities. Paradise Papers is a trove of 13.4 million corporate records, primarily from Bermuda firm Appleby, as well as from Singapore-based Asiaciti Trust and corporate registries maintained by governments in 19 secrecy jurisdictions, often referred to as “tax paradises”. READ HERE

Coal burying Goa: Cleaning Goa, the legal fight so far

The Indian Express, as part of an investigation, exposed the growing norms being flouted in transporting coal from one part of the country to another which was not only damaging environment but human lives are also at stake. Deepening of Mormugao Port channel had begun without Environmental Clearance, the public hearing had been bypassed. The National Green Tribunal decried the ‘arbitrariness,’ and ruled that the Environmental Protection Act and EIA Notification had been violated. READ HERE

