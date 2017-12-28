2017 ‘Ekuverin’: 8th India-Maldives joint military exercise to conclude today

The exercise saw the two contingents sharpen their tactical and technical skills. It also gave an opportunity to the two armies to activate the Joint Operations Centre at Belgaum. The exercise saw the two contingents sharpen their tactical and technical skills. It also gave an opportunity to the two armies to activate the Joint Operations Centre at Belgaum.

AT A time when diplomatic ties between India and Maldives are under strain over a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed by the archipelago nation and China, the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) have been carrying out a joint military exercise in Belgaum. The two-week long exercise, focused on counter-terrorism operations conducted by small teams in a semi-urban setting, is set to conclude on Thursday.

The eighth edition of the exercise is named ‘Ekuverin’, which means ‘friends’ in Maldivian language. The seventh edition of the exercise was held at Kadhdhoo on Lammu Atoll in the Maldives in December 2016.

Recently, Maldives signed an FTA with China, becoming only the second country after Pakistan in South Asia to do so. New Delhi responded to the development by saying “it had expected the Maldives to be more sensitive about India’s concerns”.

One of the key challenges to India’s role in the Indian Ocean Region is China’s activities in the region. The Indian Express had recently reported on how India has been conducting joint military exercises in the region to counter China. One such joint exercise with Sri Lanka recently concluded in Pune.

The focus of Ekuverin is to acquaint both armies with each other’s operating procedures, in the backdrop of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist (CI and CT) operations in an urban and semi-urban environment under the United Nations charter, with an overall aim to enhance interoperability between the two armies.

“Along with routine joint sessions, such as those on battle strategies, explosive device handling and firing practice, there were dedicated sessions on ‘Small Team Concept’. Small teams of highly-trained soldiers have proved to be very effective in CI and CT operations. With small teams, the surprise element is very high, command and control is easy, and the possibility of casualties is significantly reduced. The Maldivian contingent was also taken on a visit to Bijapur and introduced to our culture and history,” said an Army officer.

The officer added, “The exercise has benefited in a great manner because of the presence of the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre and Commando Wing of the Indian Army in Belgaum. With adequate terrain and jungle area in the region, Belgaum can prove to be a good destination for international military exercises, along with Pune, in the future.”

The two-week-long exercise saw the two contingents sharpen their tactical and technical skills. It also gave an opportunity to the two armies to activate the Joint Operations Centre at Belgaum.

The MNDF was represented by a team comprising two officers and 43 Other Ranks, while the Indian Army was represented by three officers, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 39 Other Ranks, belonging to a Gorkha Rifles Battalion.

