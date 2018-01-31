2017 Bathinda blast: One year on, victims await justice, seek reimbursement of medical bills

File pic of the blast site at Maur Mandi in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) File pic of the blast site at Maur Mandi in Bathinda. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A year after the Maur Mandi bomb blast, Punjab Police is yet to arrest any accused in the case. The blast had occurred on January 31 last year, just minutes after the election rally of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, who was contesting from Maur. Seven persons, including five kids, had died, while 25 were injured.

Appealing to the government to treat Maur victims as victims of a terror attack for giving them relief, Convenor of Maur Bomb Blast Victims’ Committee, Gurmail Singh, said: “So far even the accused have not been traced.”

When contacted, Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, IG Bathinda range, said,”We are working on the case and we do have important leads in this case. It will be cracked soon.”

The committee is also seeking reimbursement of medical bills for victims who spent more than the Rs 50,000 grant given to the injured.

The government had given Rs 5 lakh each to the families of dead, while Rs 50,000 each was given to the injured. Treatment of only three critical patients admitted in DMCH was done free of cost till the time they were admitted in hospital and later the patients spent from their own pocket on medicines, rehabilitation.

A year after the blast, Jaskaran Singh (26) is still bed ridden. He had sustained 60 per cent burn injuries in the January 31 blast. Although the cost of Jaskaran’s initial treatment was borne by Punjab government, the medical expenses thereafter have turned out to be quite a burden for the family.

He was discharged from Ludhiana’s DMCH in April, 2017. Raj Singh, Jaskaran’s uncle, said, “We had taken loan worth Rs 4 lakh from commission agents for rehabilitation cost of Jaskaran, as on daily basis, he needs lot of care, good diet, medicines, physiotherapy etc. Punjab government did not support us after he was discharged in April last year.” Jaskaran has not been able to work for the past one year.

Darshan Singh Dhillon was another injured who claims to have spent Rs 1.4 lakh on his treatment, but he got only Rs 50,000 as relief for injured from Punjab government.

Shushil Aggarwal, a member of the Committee said,”We had given a file of nearly 15 patients whose treatment cost more than Rs 50,000, but that file is gathering dust in SDM Maur’s office.”

On January 31, the first anniversary of the blast, a Sehaj Path organised by the affected families will come to an end. After the bhog, a protest dharna is being planned by families.

Family members of the victims’ complained that the 30-bedded hospital in Maur had no full-time doctor. They added that their demand for a fire brigade office and fire tenders for Maur too has been pending.

Committee’s convenor, Gurmail Singh, added: “As the incident had happened during polls, Congress had promised to do justice to the victims once voted to power. However, one year has passed to this incident, but the CM Amarinder Singh has not even met the victims’ families personally. They had visited Chandigarh, but CM did not meet them. Moreover, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal is from Bathinda, he too did not help in arranging our meeting with the CM.”

