2016 Jat quota stir: State cannot withdraw cases being probed by CBI, says Haryana AG

HARYANA ADVOCATE General Baldev Raj Mahajan on Tuesday said cases registered and being investigated by the CBI in connection with the February 2016 Jat reservation violence cannot be withdrawn. He made the observation as part of his legal opinion conveyed to the state government on the demands raised by Jat leaders, who have launched fresh protests since January 29. Mahajan’s opinion indicates that the stand-off between protesters and state government is likely to continue. Jat leaders have been demanding withdrawal of all the criminal cases against them, including those being investigated by the CBI, in connection with the violence.

Mahajan told The Indian Express, “Legal representatives of several Jat organisations had come to my office to discuss the legal modalities of their demands. On behalf of the state government, I conveyed to them the correct legal situation and told them that the cases that are being investigated by the CBI cannot be withdrawn by the state government. I have also conveyed the same to the state government.”

Two meetings between the five-member committee, led by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi and Jat leaders under the umbrella of All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti headed by Yashpal Malik, were inconclusive. The next round of talks is sloted on February 24.

Reacting to the AG’s legal opinion, Malik said, “We do not want to hold talks with the state government and its five-member committee… We will now talk straight to the Centre.”