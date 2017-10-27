2015 vandalism case: Arrest warrant against Hardik Patel scrapped

Hardik Patel. (Source: Twitter/@HardikPatel_ ) Hardik Patel. (Source: Twitter/@HardikPatel_ )

The sessions court in Visnagar on Thursday cancelled a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel after he appeared before it and gave an assurance to remain present during hearings in the future. The court also cancelled warrants against Sardar Patel Group leader Lalji Patel and five others, a day after it issued the NBWs.

Sessions judge V P Agarwal had on Wednesday issued warrants against Hardik, and the others in connection with a case of vandalism at the office of local BJP MLA Rishikesh Patel in July 2015 during quota agitation.

The court cancelled the warrants after they submitted surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each. The court had issued the warrants after Hardik failed to appear before it for the second consecutive time, while Lalji and the others were absent for the first time.

The accused are facing the charges of loot, vandalism and conspiracy. The court has fixed November 15 as the date for the next hearing on the case.

Earlier in the day, Hardik tweeted about his appearance in the court and said that he has faith in the judicial system.

“I have come to Visnagar court. I have full faith in the judicial system. But there is one thing I can’t understand that after withdrawing the case why the warrant was issued.”

After the warrant was cancelled, he again tweeted saying, “In the evening my programme in Umrala is continuing. My warrant has been cancelled. Satyamev Jayate.” Umrala is in Bhavnagar where he held a public rally.

Following Visnagar’s court order on Wednesday, Hardik, in his interviews and tweets, had questioned the state government over its announcement of withdrawing all cases against Patidar agitators. “All this is happening, despite the government’s announcement to withdraw all the cases against the Patidars,” Hardik had said in his interviews to news channels.

