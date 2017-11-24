2014 murder of Dalit boy: Court acquits all nine accused for want of ‘sufficient evidence’

On April 28, 2014, 17-year Nitin Raju Aage was beaten to death in broad daylight, and his body was hanged from a tree, in Kharda village in Jamkhed taluka of Ahmednagar. (Representational Image) On April 28, 2014, 17-year Nitin Raju Aage was beaten to death in broad daylight, and his body was hanged from a tree, in Kharda village in Jamkhed taluka of Ahmednagar. (Representational Image)

All the nine accused arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Dalit boy in 2014 were acquitted by the Ahmednagar District and Sessions Court on Thursday. While passing the order acquitting all the accused, Judge Vivek Hood cited the “failure of the prosecution” to prove the allegations by producing sufficient evidence. On April 28, 2014, 17-year Nitin Raju Aage was beaten to death in broad daylight, and his body was hanged from a tree, in Kharda village in Jamkhed taluka of Ahmednagar. Aage was allegedly killed by members of the Maratha community, who suspected him of having an affair with a girl from the community.

Police had arrested the girl’s brother Sachin Golekar and uncle Sheshrao Yeole, the main accused, as well as eight others. Three juveniles were also apprehended in connection with the case, but they were acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board. One of the 10 arrested accused passed away during the trial.

During the course of the trial, most of the witnesses in the case turned hostile, said prosecution lawyer Ramdas Gawali. “A total of 26 witnesses were examined. But nearly 16 of them — some of them key eyewitnesses, including school teachers and staff — turned hostile. The remaining witnesses, including the doctors who conducted the post-mortem, police personnel, and family members of the deceased, had maintained their stand. But clearly that was not enough,” said Gawli.

Nitin belonged to a poor Dalit family which lived in Kharda village. He was a student of class XII in a local school run by the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha. On the day of the murder, Nitin didn’t attend any classes, said police. Some students, who reportedly saw Nitin with Golekar’s sister near the school premises, allegedly beat him up; they also informed Golekar.

Golekar came to the site with his friends and allegedly slapped his sister, asking her to go home. He and his friends allegedly beat up Nitin again and then forcibly took him to Yeole’s brick kiln. They continued to beat up Nitin with a blunt wooden object and then strangulated him to death with a rope, before hanging him from a tree, said police. An investigation team, led by then deputy superintendent of police Dheeraj Patil, had arrested 10 persons on charges of murder as well as under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. The incident had sparked massive protests and several members of Dalit organisations had taken to the streets across the state to condemn the killing. Top police officials and politicians, including then home minister R R Patil, had visited Kharda.

Speaking on the acquittal, Ranjan Kumar Sharma, superintendent of police, Ahmednagar district, said,”After receiving a copy of the court order, we will analyse it and a legal opinion will be taken on whether there should be a High Court appeal… accordingly, we will approach the HC.” On why so many key witnesses had turned hostile, Sharma said, “It happens many times… that witnesses turn hostile because of the threats. In that case, we give them protection. But in the last six months, I don’t remember anyone related to the case approaching us for protection. But when the witnesses turn hostile due to other reasons, we don’t have any control on it. We will analyse all the factors.”

However, Nitin’s father, Raju Aage, said that he was “shattered” by the verdict, as he was sure that justice would be done. Prakash Golekar, who is related to Sachin Golekar and some of the others arrested accused, said he was satisfied with the verdict. “From the very beginning, our family has maintained that all those arrested are innocent and had nothing to do with the case. They were wrongly arrested by police. We are happy with the court’s ruling,” he said.

