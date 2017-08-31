2013 rape case against Asaram Bapu: Victim’s security team to get bullet-proof jackets, brother a licensed firearm

Asaram Bapu Asaram Bapu

At a time when Asaram Bapu is undergoing trial at a Jaipur court in connection with the first rape case lodged against him in 2013, Shahjahanpur police have tightened security provided to the victim and her family.

Not only have the police decided to provide the security team with bullet-proof jackets, the district administration will also be issuing the victim’s brother a firearm license.

Sources said the decision regarding security enhancement was taken at a meeting in the view of the victim and her family members facing the threat of an attack.

Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, KB Singh said, “A sub-inspector and three police constables had so far been deployed for the security of the victim and the family. Now, one more constable has been included in the team.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Dinesh Tripathi confirmed that bullet-proof jackets would be provided to all policemen in the security team.

The local police too have been directed to intensify patrolling in the area and around the victim’s house, where they will keep strict vigil. In 2013, the victim, then 16, had filed a police complaint against Asaram Bapu, accusing him of raping her at his ashram in Jodhpur. A month later, he was arrested. The victim’s father, a transporter, said, “Three days back a police constable was included in our security, but I have no idea why this was done. Senior police officials are also visiting our house regularly to check the security.”

He added that he, along with his wife and his daughter, have got their statements recorded in the Jodhpur court.

District Magistrate, Shahjahanpur, Narendra Kumar Singh said, “The process to complete formalities in issuing the firearm license to the family is going on.”

