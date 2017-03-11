2012 Maruti plant violence: For those acquitted, some regret, hope for a better future

At the factory after the violence. Express archive At the factory after the violence. Express archive

When Yadvendra Sharma went home to Bharatpur after being released on bail last year, his five-year-old son, Tanmay, failed to recognise him. “How would he know me? I was away from home for four years, and he had only started registering things and recognising people during that time,” said Sharma, who used to work as a junior associate at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar when violence broke out at the factory.

“That was when I first realised how much time I had lost. Nothing can describe the feeling you get when it hits you that you’ve missed the first few years of your child’s life, and he doesn’t even know you,” he added. Sharma was among the 148 workers arrested in connection with the violence, being accused of murder under IPC Section 302. On Friday, he was one of the first to be acquitted in the case.

Wiping his tears outside the court Friday, Sharma, 33, said, “This verdict proves our innocence, and indicates we were wrongly accused, but we lost four years of our lives.” Sharma is now looking forward to getting to know his child. Work, however, continues to be a cause of concern.

“I have been unemployed for over four years now. It is a relief to know I can finally move on with my life and career, but I’m not sure how I will do that,” he said. Sunil Kumar, 25, who was imprisoned for 35 months and was acquitted on Friday, said he still has hope in Maruti Suzuki and is willing to return to the factory if they offer him a job.

“Even the court has declared we are innocent. They should return our jobs to us. There is no point in releasing us if we don’t get our jobs back,” said Kumar, who worked in the department that manufactures dumpers. Others claimed the ordeal led to them finding a new calling.

Karamvir Singh, 25, who spent 35 months in prison, worked in the utility department of the plant when violence broke out. He has decided to pursue law after his release. “The law is what came through for us, even though it took longer than we liked. I have decided that I too want to dedicate my life to helping people the way lawyers helped us,” said Singh, who has four younger sisters and is the son of a labourer.

While Sharma walked out of the courtroom in tears, Singh emerged jubilantly, rushing to Sharma and slapping him on the back: “Don’t worry, we have been cleared, now we will get out jobs and our lives back.”