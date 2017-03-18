2012 Maruti factory violence case: 13 sent to life imprisonment

Maruti factory at Manesar after violence broke. (File) Maruti factory at Manesar after violence broke. (File)

A Haryana court on Saturday sentenced to life imprisonment 13 people who were convicted for murder in a case of violence and rioting at Maruti Suzuki India Ltds (MSIL) Manesar plant in 2012 in which a senior officer was burnt alive. Four other convicts were sentenced to five-year imprisonment.

The court had reserved the sentencing for Saturday after hearing the prosecution and defence on Friday regarding the 2012 Maruti case. On March 10, the court had convicted 31 employees of MSIL, including 13 of murder, in connection with the case. The judge had acquitted 117 of the 148 employees named in the charge sheet in the case for want of evidence. Violence had erupted at the facility in August 2012 over disciplinary action against an employee during which agitated workers had gone on the rampage, torching a part of the factory, setting senior human resource manager Awanish Kumar Dev on fire, and beating up and bludgeoning with rods 100 others.

