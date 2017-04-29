2012 LS bypolls: On NHRC directive, state govt orders probe into ‘kidnapping’ of candidate in Kannauj

FOLLOWING a directive from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the state government has ordered a probe by the Crime Branch-CID into allegations levelled by Voters Party International’s policy director Bharat Gandhi that his candidate, Prabhat Pandey, was kidnapped and prevented from filing nomination for the Kannauj seat in the 2012 Lok Sabha bypoll. SP leader Dimple Yadav, ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, had won the election unopposed. “A CB-CID inquiry has been ordered into the incident in Kannauj. Further action will be taken on the basis of the report. A copy of inquiry report will also be sent to NHRC, which has directed that a probe be conducted,” Secretary (Home) M P Mishra said. The government had reportedly ordered a probe last week.

Gandhi (46) said: “The commission has also directed that security be provided to me but the government is yet to take a decision on it.” A resident of Lucknow, he alleged that the case dates back to June 6, 2012 — the last date of filing nomination for the bypoll. “Around 800 people were present at the gate of Collectorate, preventing others from filing nomination… Candidate Prabhat Pandey, a resident of Amethi, had gone to file nomination and was kidnapped along with his two supporters. They were taken to undisclosed location. Kidnappers beat up Prabhat and the others and let them go after the time to file nomination was over. They were threatened not to disclose the matter to anyone.”

He added that he filed a police complaint but no case was registered. In 2013, he approached NHRC seeking security for himself. It was only in February 2016 that the NHRC asked the government to probe the matter. “Last year, some miscreants kidnapped Prabhat Pandey again from his house and assaulted him before letting him go. Miscreants also forced Prabhat to sign on plain papers… On July 4, 2015, miscreants reached my house but I was not present. On January 31, 2016, they again tried to kidnap me. I managed to escape,” alleged Gandhi.

